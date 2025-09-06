HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HSBC. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. BNP Paribas Exane raised HSBC from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of HSBC by 152.6% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 101.7% during the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HSBC in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in HSBC during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HSBC during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HSBC opened at $65.58 on Monday. HSBC has a 52-week low of $42.38 and a 52-week high of $66.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.20. The firm has a market cap of $228.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $16.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.64 billion. HSBC had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 13.48%. Research analysts predict that HSBC will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.21%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

