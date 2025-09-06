Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 21,996 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. $MSM

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,996 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $17,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSM. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 207.8% during the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 895.0% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 47.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Performance

Shares of MSM stock opened at $92.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.11. MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.10 and a fifty-two week high of $93.11.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $971.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.72 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 5.30%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is 96.05%.

Insider Activity at MSC Industrial Direct

In other news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 2,130 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $195,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 14,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,444. The trade was a 12.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens raised their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $89.00 price target on MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

(Free Report)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.