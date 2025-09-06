Gotham Asset Management LLC Purchases 39,222 Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. $DTM

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 193,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,222 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $18,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DT Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 44.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in DT Midstream by 130.2% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DTM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DT Midstream from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on DT Midstream from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on DT Midstream from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DT Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.67.

DT Midstream Stock Performance

NYSE:DTM opened at $105.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.77. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.52 and a 12-month high of $114.50.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 33.90%.The company had revenue of $299.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. DT Midstream has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.050-4.450 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Melissa Cox sold 4,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total value of $496,754.85. Following the sale, the vice president owned 5,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,214.37. The trade was a 47.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Profile

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

