Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $15.91 Million Stock Position in Bunge Global SA $BG

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 1,001.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 208,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,337 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of Bunge Global worth $15,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,346,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $255,756,000 after acquiring an additional 859,733 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Bunge Global by 3.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,329,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $254,446,000 after buying an additional 122,931 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Bunge Global by 6.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,603,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,552,000 after buying an additional 101,586 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,261,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,131,000 after buying an additional 317,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Bunge Global by 443.2% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,215,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,503,000 after acquiring an additional 991,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Bunge Global in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

In related news, Director Christopher Mahoney bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $81.73 per share, with a total value of $408,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 7,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,513.72. This represents a 231.05% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $84.32 on Friday. Bunge Global SA has a fifty-two week low of $67.40 and a fifty-two week high of $100.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.11.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.12. Bunge Global had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Bunge Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.750-7.750 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

