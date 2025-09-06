Genuit Group (LON:GEN) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank Of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Genuit Group (LON:GEN – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 505 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GEN. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 525 target price on shares of Genuit Group in a research report on Monday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Genuit Group to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 450 to GBX 490 in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 507.

Shares of LON:GEN opened at GBX 342.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.10. Genuit Group has a 52-week low of GBX 301 and a 52-week high of GBX 513. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 377.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 375.21. The company has a market capitalization of £851.32 million, a P/E ratio of 1,765.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.28.

Genuit Group (LON:GEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported GBX 11.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Genuit Group had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 4.26%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Genuit Group will post 27.6836158 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuit Group plc is the UK’s largest provider of sustainable water, climate and ventilation products for the built environment. Genuit’s solutions allow customers to mitigate and adapt to the effects of climate change and meet evolving sustainability regulations and targets.

The Group is divided into three Business Units, each of which addresses specific challenges in the built environment:

– Climate Management Solutions – Addressing the drivers for low carbon heating and cooling, and clean and healthy air ventilation.

