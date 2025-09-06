Gannett Co., Inc. $GCI Stock Position Increased by Philosophy Capital Management LLC

Philosophy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,885,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 528,970 shares during the quarter. Gannett makes up approximately 1.2% of Philosophy Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Philosophy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gannett were worth $17,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Gannett by 350.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 339,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 263,867 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gannett by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,431,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,306,000 after buying an additional 988,990 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gannett by 3.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Gannett by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 80,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gannett by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 13,201 shares in the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gannett alerts:

Gannett Stock Performance

Shares of GCI stock opened at $4.29 on Friday. Gannett Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $5.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The company has a market capitalization of $628.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 2.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.58.

Gannett Company Profile

Gannett ( NYSE:GCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.49. Gannett had a return on equity of 53.24% and a net margin of 4.84%.The business had revenue of $584.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.13 million.

(Free Report)

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Domestic Gannett Media, Newsquest, and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's print offerings includes home delivery on a subscription basis; single copy; non-daily publications, such as shoppers and niche publications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.