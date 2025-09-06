Gannett Co., Inc. $GCI Stock Holdings Raised by Pingora Partners LLC

Pingora Partners LLC raised its stake in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,200 shares during the period. Pingora Partners LLC owned 0.10% of Gannett worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Gannett by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 17,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Gannett during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Gannett during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gannett during the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Numerai GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gannett during the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GCI opened at $4.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. Gannett Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $5.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.58. The company has a market cap of $628.27 million, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 2.64.

Gannett ( NYSE:GCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.49. Gannett had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 53.24%. The business had revenue of $584.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.13 million.

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Domestic Gannett Media, Newsquest, and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's print offerings includes home delivery on a subscription basis; single copy; non-daily publications, such as shoppers and niche publications.

