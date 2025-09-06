Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX Shares Acquired by Pingora Partners LLC

Pingora Partners LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,860 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the quarter. Freeport-McMoRan makes up 1.1% of Pingora Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Pingora Partners LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FCX. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,807 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 540,046 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $20,565,000 after acquiring an additional 115,552 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 9,616 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 213,861 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $8,144,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 308,100 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $11,732,000 after buying an additional 18,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on FCX shares. UBS Group cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 0.7%

FCX opened at $46.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $66.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.59. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $52.61.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.45%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.73%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.