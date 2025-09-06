Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 45.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,346 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,576 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MU. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter worth about $369,191,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,906,368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,854,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049,163 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 23.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,616,488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $922,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,641 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 10,369.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,873,435 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $162,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 26.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,800,052 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $590,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Trading Up 5.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $131.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $147.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.54 and a 1 year high of $131.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.70.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.34. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 18.41%.The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 92,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total value of $11,625,142.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 201,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,264,399.74. This represents a 31.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total value of $2,502,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 166,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,812,423.83. This represents a 10.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 264,884 shares of company stock valued at $32,363,889 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Erste Group Bank started coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.54.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MU

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.