FitLife Brands (NASDAQ:FTLF) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Research

FitLife Brands (NASDAQ:FTLF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wall Street Zen lowered FitLife Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Roth Capital raised their price objective on FitLife Brands from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

FitLife Brands Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of FTLF opened at $18.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. FitLife Brands has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $19.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.24. The firm has a market cap of $175.87 million, a P/E ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.65.

FitLife Brands (NASDAQ:FTLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. FitLife Brands had a return on equity of 21.70% and a net margin of 12.63%.The company had revenue of $16.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 million. Analysts predict that FitLife Brands will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FitLife Brands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of FitLife Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FitLife Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,251,000. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of FitLife Brands by 239.5% in the first quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 21,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 15,506 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FitLife Brands by 101.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 45,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of FitLife Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

FitLife Brands Company Profile

FitLife Brands, Inc provides nutritional supplements for health-conscious consumers in the United States and internationally. The company provides weight loss, sports nutrition, and general health products; sports nutrition products; weight loss and sports nutrition products; sports nutrition and general wellness formulations with an emphasis on natural, vegan, and organic ingredients; and male health and weight loss products, as well as other diet, health, and sports nutrition supplements and related products; and value-oriented sports nutrition and weight loss products.

