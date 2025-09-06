First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF $CIBR is Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF comprises 4.5% of Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $7,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 5,650.0% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Shares of CIBR opened at $73.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.50. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.02 and a fifty-two week high of $76.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were given a $0.0898 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

