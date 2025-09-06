Equity Residential $EQR Shares Sold by NFJ Investment Group LLC

NFJ Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,278 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $6,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 0.8% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 91,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,538,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 1.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 68,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,922,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 9.9% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 500,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,811,000 after buying an additional 45,110 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Residential during the first quarter worth $27,944,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 0.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 458,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,807,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $66.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.08. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $59.41 and a 12 month high of $78.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The firm had revenue of $768.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.60 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equity Residential has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.970-4.030 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.990-1.030 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th were paid a $0.6925 dividend. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.53%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EQR. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.90.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

