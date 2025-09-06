Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Price Target Raised to $45.00

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Free Report) had its price target increased by DA Davidson from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Equity Bancshares’ FY2025 earnings at $4.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Equity Bancshares from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQBK opened at $42.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.67 million, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.62. Equity Bancshares has a 12 month low of $34.11 and a 12 month high of $50.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 8,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 4.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 282.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 33.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,189 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 22.0% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 3,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment and aircraft financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products.

