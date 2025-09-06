Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Increases Stock Position in RTX Corporation $RTX

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 165.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,453 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter valued at $916,739,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX by 14,838.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,163,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,460,000 after buying an additional 4,135,349 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of RTX by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,385,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,784,000 after buying an additional 1,394,918 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of RTX by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,836,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,873,541,000 after buying an additional 1,357,328 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of RTX by 1,178.2% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,212,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,588,000 after buying an additional 1,117,506 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX stock opened at $157.67 on Friday. RTX Corporation has a 12 month low of $112.27 and a 12 month high of $161.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $153.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.55.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 59.78%.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 25,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total transaction of $4,149,426.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 1,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $222,604.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,184 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,395.84. The trade was a 9.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,635 shares of company stock worth $8,947,010 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of RTX from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of RTX from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Benchmark raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $154.00 price target on shares of RTX and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.67.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

