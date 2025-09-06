Eaton Corporation, PLC $ETN Shares Sold by Sandler Capital Management

Sandler Capital Management trimmed its stake in Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 51.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,909 shares during the quarter. Sandler Capital Management’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Eaton by 102.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Eaton by 73.8% in the first quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 16,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.39, for a total transaction of $5,740,691.02. Following the sale, the insider owned 630 shares in the company, valued at $225,785.70. This represents a 96.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ETN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Eaton from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Eaton from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eaton from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $336.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $396.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $379.10.

View Our Latest Report on ETN

Eaton Price Performance

ETN stock opened at $349.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $135.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.24. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a 1 year low of $231.85 and a 1 year high of $399.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $362.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $322.18.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 15.11%.Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. Eaton has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.010-3.070 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 11.970-12.170 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.85%.

Eaton Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.