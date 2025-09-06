Docusign Inc. $DOCU Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,015,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230,482 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.50% of Docusign worth $82,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Docusign by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,477,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,890,000 after acquiring an additional 162,299 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Docusign by 372.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,826,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,269 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Docusign by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,709,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,780,000 after acquiring an additional 50,440 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Docusign by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,431,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,557,000 after acquiring an additional 89,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Docusign by 809.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,167,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,962 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Docusign Stock Performance

Shares of DOCU opened at $79.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 60.05, a P/E/G ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 1.02. Docusign Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.31 and a 1 year high of $107.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.40.

Docusign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $800.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.35 million. Docusign had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 9.08%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Docusign has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Docusign Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Docusign declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Docusign from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Docusign from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Docusign from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Docusign from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Docusign from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Docusign presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.14.

Insider Activity at Docusign

In other Docusign news, insider Robert Chatwani sold 22,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $1,710,821.25. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 72,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,394,303.54. The trade was a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $39,713.58. Following the sale, the director owned 8,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $654,827.85. The trade was a 5.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 78,552 shares of company stock valued at $5,983,631. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Docusign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

