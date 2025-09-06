Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR Stake Raised by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $12,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 63.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,144,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,023,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760,286 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $342,389,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 13,842.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,131,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,018 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,126,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,378,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,505,367,000 after purchasing an additional 925,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DLR opened at $163.25 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.95 and a twelve month high of $198.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $55.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.85, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $170.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.61.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.13. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.150-7.250 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 128.08%.

Several brokerages recently commented on DLR. Oppenheimer began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.74.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

