Critical Comparison: Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) versus Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGY – Get Free Report) and Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Li Ning has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sportsman’s Warehouse has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Li Ning alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.0% of Sportsman’s Warehouse shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Sportsman’s Warehouse shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Li Ning 1 0 0 0 1.00 Sportsman’s Warehouse 0 0 5 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Li Ning and Sportsman’s Warehouse, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sportsman’s Warehouse has a consensus target price of $3.45, indicating a potential upside of 2.07%. Given Sportsman’s Warehouse’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sportsman’s Warehouse is more favorable than Li Ning.

Profitability

This table compares Li Ning and Sportsman’s Warehouse’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Li Ning N/A N/A N/A Sportsman’s Warehouse -3.10% -7.46% -1.88%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Li Ning and Sportsman’s Warehouse”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Li Ning $3.99 billion 1.56 $419.10 million N/A N/A Sportsman’s Warehouse $1.20 billion 0.11 -$33.06 million ($0.96) -3.52

Li Ning has higher revenue and earnings than Sportsman’s Warehouse.

About Li Ning

(Get Free Report)

Li Ning Company Limited, a sports brand company, engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including professional and leisure footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories under the LI-NING brand. It also develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and/or sells outdoor sports products under the AIGLE brand; table tennis products under the Double Happiness brand name; fashionable fitness products for dance and yoga under the Danskin brand; and badminton products under the Kason brand name. The company also provides brand licensing, administrative, and property management services. It operates conventional stores, flagship stores, China LI-NING stores, LI-NING 1990 stores, factory outlets, and multi-brand stores under the LI-NING brand. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

(Get Free Report)

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods. Its products include hunting and shooting, archery, fishing, camping, boating accessories, optics and electronics, knives and tools, and footwear. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in West Jordan, UT.

Receive News & Ratings for Li Ning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Ning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.