Copart, Inc. $CPRT Shares Purchased by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,592 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Copart were worth $13,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Copart in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Copart in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Copart in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Copart by 152.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Copart in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CPRT shares. HSBC set a $62.00 target price on shares of Copart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Copart from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Copart from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Copart from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

Insider Transactions at Copart

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 24,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $1,118,405.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 31,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,798.61. This represents a 43.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Copart Price Performance

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $48.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 1.03. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.05 and a 1-year high of $64.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.81.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Copart had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Articles

