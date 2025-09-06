Contrasting Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) & Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN)

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) and Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Assurant and Horace Mann Educators’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Assurant 5.83% 16.47% 2.47% Horace Mann Educators 8.49% 14.23% 1.29%

Risk and Volatility

Assurant has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Horace Mann Educators has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Assurant 1 0 8 1 2.90 Horace Mann Educators 0 3 1 1 2.60

Assurant currently has a consensus price target of $233.29, indicating a potential upside of 10.50%. Horace Mann Educators has a consensus price target of $46.75, indicating a potential upside of 1.10%. Given Assurant’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Assurant is more favorable than Horace Mann Educators.

Dividends

Assurant pays an annual dividend of $3.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Horace Mann Educators pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Assurant pays out 23.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Horace Mann Educators pays out 41.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Assurant has raised its dividend for 21 consecutive years and Horace Mann Educators has raised its dividend for 17 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.7% of Assurant shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.3% of Horace Mann Educators shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Assurant shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Horace Mann Educators shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Assurant and Horace Mann Educators”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Assurant $11.88 billion 0.90 $760.20 million $13.81 15.29 Horace Mann Educators $1.60 billion 1.18 $102.80 million $3.38 13.68

Assurant has higher revenue and earnings than Horace Mann Educators. Horace Mann Educators is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Assurant, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Assurant beats Horace Mann Educators on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; renters insurance and related products; and voluntary manufactured housing, and condominium and homeowners insurance products. The company was formerly known as Fortis, Inc. and changed its name to Assurant, Inc. in February 2004. Assurant, Inc. was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters. The Life & Retirement segment markets tax-qualified fixed, fixed indexed, and variable annuities; and internal revenue code for educator, which allows public school employees and employees of other tax-exempt organizations, such as not-for-profit private schools, to utilize pretax income to make periodic contributions to a qualified retirement plan. The Supplemental & Group Benefits segment offers employer-sponsored products including accident, critical illness, limited-benefit fixed indemnity insurance, term life, and short-term and long-term disability, as well as worksite direct products, such as supplemental heart, cancer, disability, and accident coverage. The company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Springfield, Illinois.

