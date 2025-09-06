Commerce Bancshares, Inc. $CBSH Shares Sold by Plancorp LLC

Plancorp LLC trimmed its position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,490 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $3,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CBSH. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $731,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 620,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,662,000 after buying an additional 33,679 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,057,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 27,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 6,675 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Commerce Bancshares Stock Performance

CBSH stock opened at $60.58 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $52.69 and a one year high of $72.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.53 and a 200-day moving average of $62.04.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.12. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $445.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CBSH shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $66.50 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Zacks Research cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CBSH

Commerce Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.