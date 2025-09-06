Comcast Corporation $CMCSA Shares Sold by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 449,882 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 37,519 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $16,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sculati Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,792 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Comcast by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,630 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 14,075 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 54,163 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Arete Research raised shares of Comcast to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.73.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $33.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Comcast Corporation has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $45.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.03 and its 200-day moving average is $34.69.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The cable giant reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Comcast had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $30.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.82%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

