Ceva, Inc. $CEVA Shares Sold by Needham Investment Management LLC

Needham Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ceva, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 23,000 shares during the quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC owned 0.38% of Ceva worth $2,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEVA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ceva by 13.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,446,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,657,000 after buying an additional 281,274 shares during the period. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP acquired a new position in Ceva during the first quarter worth about $2,740,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its position in Ceva by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 600,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,935,000 after buying an additional 91,668 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Ceva by 3,600.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 88,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 85,643 shares during the period. Finally, Informed Momentum Co LLC acquired a new position in Ceva during the first quarter worth about $2,023,000. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEVA stock opened at $22.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.79 million, a PE ratio of -54.12 and a beta of 1.26. Ceva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.31 and a 12 month high of $38.94.

Ceva ( NASDAQ:CEVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $25.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.33 million. Ceva had a negative net margin of 9.48% and a negative return on equity of 3.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ceva, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CEVA shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Ceva from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Ceva in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ceva presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.60.

CEVA, Inc provides silicon and software IP solutions to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. Its 5G mobile and infrastructure products include Ceva-XC vector digital signal processors (DSPs) for 5G handsets, 5G RAN, and general-purpose baseband processing; PentaG-RAN, an open ran platform for base station and radio; and PentaG2 – 5G NR modem platform for UE, as well as for non-handset 5G vertical markets, such as fixed wireless access, industry 4.0, robotics, and AR/VR devices.

