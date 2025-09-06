Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.59

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 4th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.59 per share by the semiconductor manufacturer on Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd.
Broadcom has a payout ratio of 30.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Broadcom to earn $6.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.0%.
Broadcom Trading Up 9.4%
NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $334.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 85.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $292.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.25. Broadcom has a 12-month low of $134.90 and a 12-month high of $356.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.
About Broadcom
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Broadcom
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 09/01 – 09/05
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Why DocuSign Could Be a SaaS Value Play After Q2 Earnings
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Lululemon Share Price Has Plenty of Room Left to Fall
Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.