Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.59

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGOGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 4th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.59 per share by the semiconductor manufacturer on Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd.

Broadcom has a payout ratio of 30.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Broadcom to earn $6.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.0%.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $334.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 85.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $292.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.25. Broadcom has a 12-month low of $134.90 and a 12-month high of $356.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGOGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 37.17% and a net margin of 31.59%.Broadcom’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

