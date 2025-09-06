Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Acquired by Ruggaard & Associates LLC

Ruggaard & Associates LLC increased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 49.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,566 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the quarter. Ruggaard & Associates LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 40.8% in the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 319,621 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $53,514,000 after purchasing an additional 92,545 shares in the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management grew its stake in Broadcom by 99.7% in the first quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 8,366 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. grew its stake in Broadcom by 7.8% in the first quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,207,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $202,088,000 after purchasing an additional 87,000 shares in the last quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter worth about $489,000. Finally, Plancorp LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 31.7% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 10,791 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 117,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.91, for a total transaction of $29,782,175.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,014,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,489,182.32. The trade was a 10.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 56,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.75, for a total value of $14,176,042.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 361,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,117,639.75. This represents a 13.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 830,516 shares of company stock valued at $217,286,457. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Broadcom from $295.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Broadcom from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Broadcom from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Erste Group Bank upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Broadcom from $265.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $351.00.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $334.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $292.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.25. The company has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 85.43, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.16. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.90 and a 52 week high of $356.34.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 37.17% and a net margin of 31.59%.The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 88.39%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

