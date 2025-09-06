Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. $BFAM Shares Sold by Needham Investment Management LLC

Needham Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Bright Horizons Family Solutions accounts for approximately 1.3% of Needham Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Needham Investment Management LLC owned 0.19% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $13,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 62.2% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter worth $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 79.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 244.2% in the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter worth $50,000.

Shares of BFAM stock opened at $116.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.75. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.75 and a fifty-two week high of $141.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.28 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.07. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 6.34%.The business had revenue of $731.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.150-4.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total value of $360,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,233 shares in the company, valued at $2,189,783.30. This trade represents a 14.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.99, for a total value of $128,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 28,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,636.51. This trade represents a 3.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $611,850 in the last quarter. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BFAM shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $146.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.57.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

