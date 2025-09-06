BNP Paribas Downgrades Newmont (NYSE:NEM) to Hold

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by BNP Paribas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.90 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Newmont from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on Newmont from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.15.

Newmont stock opened at $76.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.94. Newmont has a 52-week low of $36.86 and a 52-week high of $77.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.34.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. Newmont had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 30.50%.The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Newmont will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total transaction of $190,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 58,736 shares in the company, valued at $3,739,133.76. The trade was a 4.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian Tabolt sold 7,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total value of $477,160.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 32,615 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,472.30. The trade was a 17.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,246 shares of company stock worth $1,253,559 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its stake in Newmont by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

