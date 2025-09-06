BlueLinx Holdings Inc. $BXC Shares Sold by Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 324,985 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 52,972 shares during the quarter. BlueLinx makes up about 1.6% of Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BlueLinx were worth $24,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXC. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in BlueLinx by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 92,199 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,419,000 after acquiring an additional 10,438 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in BlueLinx by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 76,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in BlueLinx by 219.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 9,896 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,038,000 after acquiring an additional 6,209 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in BlueLinx by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,098 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

BlueLinx stock opened at $86.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.61 and a 200-day moving average of $75.35. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.13 and a 52-week high of $134.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $680.53 million, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.58.

BlueLinx announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BXC. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of BlueLinx from $110.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, DA Davidson set a $75.00 price target on BlueLinx and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes specialty products, including engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products, such as lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, as well as other wood products that are used for structural support in construction projects.

