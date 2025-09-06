Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.1667.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BANR. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Banner from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th.

Get Banner alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on BANR

Banner Price Performance

Banner stock opened at $67.66 on Monday. Banner has a 52-week low of $53.78 and a 52-week high of $78.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.75 and a 200-day moving average of $63.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. Banner had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $162.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.96 million. As a group, analysts predict that Banner will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

Banner Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.57%.

Institutional Trading of Banner

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BANR. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banner during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Banner during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Banner by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas grew its holdings in Banner by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in Banner by 4,612.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banner

(Get Free Report)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.