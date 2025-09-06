Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA is Pingora Partners LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Pingora Partners LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up about 3.5% of Pingora Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Pingora Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $4,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BABA. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 52.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,293,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $303,215,000 after acquiring an additional 785,494 shares during the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 42.6% in the first quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,356,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $179,305,000 after acquiring an additional 404,842 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,074,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,948,000. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $563,000. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $148.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price target on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Arete upgraded Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.53.

Alibaba Group Stock Up 3.5%

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $135.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $323.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $80.06 and a 12-month high of $148.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.11.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.