Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A Position Increased by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 15.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,210 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $10,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $3,198,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.2% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 37,699 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,410,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 16,138.0% during the first quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 64,952 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,022,000 after buying an additional 64,552 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,988,000.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $177,099.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 37,448 shares in the company, valued at $4,397,893.12. This represents a 3.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A stock opened at $128.69 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.43 and a 12-month high of $153.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $36.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.34.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.560-5.590 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.570-1.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Leerink Partners upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.25.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

