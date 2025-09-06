Aercap Holdings N.V. $AER Shares Purchased by Permanens Capital L.P.

Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its stake in Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 59.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P.’s holdings in Aercap were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AER. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Aercap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Aercap by 230.1% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Aercap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aercap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Aercap by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AER opened at $123.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a 52 week low of $85.57 and a 52 week high of $125.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.00.

Aercap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. Aercap had a net margin of 36.93% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Aercap has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.600-11.600 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 11.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Aercap’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.72%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AER shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Aercap from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Aercap from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Aercap from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.57.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

