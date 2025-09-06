70,327 Shares in Sprott Physical Gold Trust $PHYS Purchased by Permanens Capital L.P.

Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 70,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,000. Sprott Physical Gold Trust makes up 0.3% of Permanens Capital L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PHYS. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock opened at $27.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.85 and its 200 day moving average is $24.93. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $19.36 and a 1 year high of $27.66.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.