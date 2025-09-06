50,000 Shares in Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, Inc. $SPR Bought by Murchinson Ltd.

Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,723,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Spirit Aerosystems by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in Spirit Aerosystems by 23.1% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,055 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Spirit Aerosystems by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 29,930 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Spirit Aerosystems by 4.3% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 36,883 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Spirit Aerosystems by 5.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit Aerosystems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Spirit Aerosystems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Spirit Aerosystems from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Spirit Aerosystems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.63.

Spirit Aerosystems Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE SPR opened at $40.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.96. Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $42.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.74.

Spirit Aerosystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported ($3.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($2.82). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.73) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, Inc. will post -11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Spirit Aerosystems

(Free Report)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Aerosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Aerosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.