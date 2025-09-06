50,000 Shares in Nebius Group N.V. $NBIS Bought by Murchinson Ltd.

Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIS. Nvidia Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nebius Group during the 1st quarter worth about $25,131,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nebius Group during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nebius Group during the 1st quarter worth about $11,563,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Nebius Group during the 1st quarter worth about $550,000. Finally, Conifer Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Nebius Group during the 1st quarter worth about $14,777,000. 21.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NBIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Arete initiated coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Arete Research upgraded shares of Nebius Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. BWS Financial increased their price objective on shares of Nebius Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Northland Securities set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Nebius Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Nebius Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.80.

Nebius Group Stock Up 0.9%

Nebius Group stock opened at $65.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.86 and a beta of 3.55. The company has a quick ratio of 14.70, a current ratio of 14.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Nebius Group N.V. has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $75.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.70.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.60 million. As a group, analysts expect that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Nebius Group Company Profile

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

