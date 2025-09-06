41,675 Shares in Southside Bancshares, Inc. $SBSI Bought by Pingora Partners LLC

Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 41,675 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 2,583.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 35,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 34,544 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Southside Bancshares by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 9,466 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Southside Bancshares by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $424,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBSI opened at $30.98 on Friday. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.85 and a 12-month high of $38.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $931.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 21st. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is 51.06%.

SBSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Southside Bancshares from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Southside Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

