30,000 Shares in Abercrombie & Fitch Company $ANF Bought by Mork Capital Management LLC

Mork Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,291,000. Abercrombie & Fitch accounts for approximately 1.8% of Mork Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Mork Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Abercrombie & Fitch as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 7,537.0% in the first quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 150,907 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,525,000 after purchasing an additional 148,931 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.1% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 29,517 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 29.6% in the first quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 32,521 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,429 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter valued at $4,299,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 51,329 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on ANF. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $170.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Barclays set a $84.00 price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $93.00 price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.25.

Abercrombie & Fitch Trading Up 1.9%

NYSE ANF opened at $95.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.40. Abercrombie & Fitch Company has a twelve month low of $65.40 and a twelve month high of $167.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.44.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 10.61%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.50 earnings per share. Abercrombie & Fitch has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.000-10.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.050-2.250 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Company will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Abercrombie & Fitch

In other news, EVP Jay Rust sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total value of $139,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,648 shares in the company, valued at $619,261.20. This trade represents a 18.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Goldman sold 5,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total value of $487,824.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $727,601.70. This trade represents a 40.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

