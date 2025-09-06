26,470 Shares in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – February $GFEB Acquired by Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC

Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:GFEB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,000. Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.30% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – February at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – February in the first quarter worth about $3,511,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – February by 5.7% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – February by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 21,986 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – February by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – February Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GFEB opened at $40.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.16 million, a P/E ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.99. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – February has a 12-month low of $33.78 and a 12-month high of $40.18.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – February

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – February (GFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral GFEB was launched on Feb 17, 2023 and is managed by First Trust.

