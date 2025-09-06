2,000 Shares in Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG Acquired by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,214,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Booking by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 8 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,476.89, for a total value of $5,548,089.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 24,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,841,031.80. This trade represents a 3.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,052 shares of company stock worth $22,511,858. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booking Trading Down 1.4%

Booking stock opened at $5,505.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $178.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5,615.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5,198.14. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $3,700.97 and a 1-year high of $5,839.41.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $55.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $50.32 by $5.08. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Booking had a net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 134.19%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $41.90 EPS. Booking has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $9.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on BKNG. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Booking from $4,720.00 to $5,630.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6,250.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a $5,650.00 target price on shares of Booking and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5,750.00 target price (up previously from $5,077.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,808.81.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

