1,726 Shares in Phillips 66 $PSX Bought by Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 238.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 7,214 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 218.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 10,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,036 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,579,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $293,867,000 after purchasing an additional 227,095 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 26,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 10,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 12,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael A. Heim acquired 1,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.97 per share, for a total transaction of $125,970.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,056.71. The trade was a 9.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brian Mandell sold 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 56,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,750. The trade was a 14.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 9,850 shares of company stock worth $1,188,910. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $131.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.50. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $91.01 and a twelve month high of $140.60. The company has a market cap of $53.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.59. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 1.27%.The company had revenue of $33.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target (up previously from $144.00) on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $142.00 price target on Phillips 66 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Phillips 66

Phillips 66 Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.