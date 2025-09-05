WillScot Holdings Corporation $WSC Shares Sold by Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. trimmed its position in WillScot Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 596,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,560 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in WillScot were worth $16,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WSC. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of WillScot by 28.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in WillScot by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in WillScot by 8.4% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in WillScot by 273.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of WillScot by 89.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WSC. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of WillScot from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on WillScot from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of WillScot in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Insider Activity at WillScot

In related news, EVP Hezron T. Lopez sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $541,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 54,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,330,955.94. This represents a 28.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 418,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,396,643.60. This trade represents a 0.48% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $387,650. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Price Performance

WSC opened at $23.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.37, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.10 and a 200-day moving average of $27.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.81. WillScot Holdings Corporation has a 1-year low of $21.91 and a 1-year high of $42.15.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $589.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.07 million. WillScot had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 4.66%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. WillScot has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that WillScot Holdings Corporation will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WillScot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. WillScot’s payout ratio is 46.67%.

WillScot Company Profile

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

