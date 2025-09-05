Weatherford International PLC $WFRD Shares Acquired by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Weatherford International PLC (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 301.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 413,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310,566 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Weatherford International were worth $22,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFRD. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Weatherford International by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 16,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Weatherford International by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Weatherford International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Weatherford International by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in Weatherford International by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WFRD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Weatherford International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Weatherford International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Weatherford International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.70.

Weatherford International Trading Up 0.5%

NASDAQ WFRD opened at $62.67 on Friday. Weatherford International PLC has a 12 month low of $36.74 and a 12 month high of $98.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.05 and a 200-day moving average of $52.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.78.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.90. Weatherford International had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 34.87%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Weatherford International PLC will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Weatherford International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 6th. Weatherford International’s dividend payout ratio is 15.48%.

Weatherford International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

Featured Articles

