Valmont Industries, Inc. $VMI Shares Bought by Nitorum Capital L.P.

Nitorum Capital L.P. raised its position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the quarter. Valmont Industries makes up approximately 2.2% of Nitorum Capital L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Nitorum Capital L.P. owned 0.28% of Valmont Industries worth $15,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 225.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,300,000 after buying an additional 46,825 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 57.1% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 74,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,153,000 after buying an additional 26,928 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 108.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,185,000 after buying an additional 18,771 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,693,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perbak Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the first quarter worth about $221,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Valmont Industries

In other Valmont Industries news, CAO Timothy P. Francis sold 2,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.52, for a total value of $1,027,876.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 9,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,494,135.92. This represents a 22.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Valmont Industries from $345.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Valmont Industries from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.00.

Valmont Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VMI opened at $377.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.07 and a twelve month high of $384.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $357.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $327.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.14.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.10. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 5.98%.The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Valmont Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.500-19.500 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

Featured Stories

