The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $3,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRV. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 108.8% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 60,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 890.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 47.3% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 16,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.54, for a total transaction of $4,668,222.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 11,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.12, for a total transaction of $3,061,710.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 18,416 shares in the company, valued at $4,900,865.92. This trade represents a 38.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $279.58 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $224.62 and a 12 month high of $280.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $62.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.05.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $6.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $2.99. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 10.97%.The firm had revenue of $11.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 19.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRV has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Travelers Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Citigroup began coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $291.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.56.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

