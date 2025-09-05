Synovus Financial Corp. $SNV Shares Purchased by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,828 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Synovus Financial worth $4,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 5.2% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,665 shares of the bank’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Stock Up 1.4%

SNV stock opened at $52.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.55 and a 200-day moving average of $48.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Synovus Financial Corp. has a one year low of $35.94 and a one year high of $61.06.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $592.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.89 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Synovus Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 18th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 29.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SNV shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Synovus Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (down from $62.00) on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Synovus Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synovus Financial news, Director Diana M. Murphy purchased 1,000 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.80 per share, with a total value of $48,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 40,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,960,344.80. This represents a 2.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory G. Montana purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $46,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 4,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,898.34. This represents a 29.93% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 8,040 shares of company stock valued at $392,916. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

Featured Stories

