SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. $SEDG Holdings Raised by Ion Asset Management Ltd.

Ion Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 135.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,082,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,199,801 shares during the quarter. SolarEdge Technologies makes up 2.2% of Ion Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Ion Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $33,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 60.0% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 137,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 35,610 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 65,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 334.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 19,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 15,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEDG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Glj Research lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $6.90 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, July 14th. KeyCorp raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $14.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and ten have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $18.20.

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $34.16 on Friday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.24 and a 52 week high of $34.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.39.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81). The company had revenue of $289.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.03 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative return on equity of 191.53% and a negative net margin of 177.64%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.79) earnings per share. SolarEdge Technologies has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -4.54 EPS for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

