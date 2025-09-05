RTX Corporation $RTX Shares Acquired by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 736 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in RTX by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 5,559 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth $322,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of RTX by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,973,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,075,000 after buying an additional 936,953 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

Insider Transactions at RTX

In other RTX news, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 7,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total value of $1,187,900.80. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 16,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,551,798.40. This represents a 31.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 1,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $222,604.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,395.84. The trade was a 9.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,635 shares of company stock valued at $8,947,010 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RTX Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE RTX opened at $158.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $212.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. RTX Corporation has a 52 week low of $112.27 and a 52 week high of $161.26.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. RTX’s payout ratio is 59.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on RTX shares. Bank of America upped their price target on RTX from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on RTX from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of RTX from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RTX

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.