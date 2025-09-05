Republic Services, Inc. $RSG Shares Purchased by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 103,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,678 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $25,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Republic Services by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 9,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of RSG opened at $234.01 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $197.60 and a one year high of $258.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $237.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.97. The stock has a market cap of $73.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.01. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Republic Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.820-6.900 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 34.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RSG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $257.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Melius Research raised shares of Republic Services to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 9th. UBS Group set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Republic Services and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.17.

Get Our Latest Research Report on RSG

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In related news, EVP Gregg Brummer sold 7,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total transaction of $1,716,651.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,796.40. This trade represents a 64.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 4,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $234.91 per share, with a total value of $1,000,246.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 109,816,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,797,072,005.12. This trade represents a 0.00% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.