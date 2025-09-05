Rep. Tim Moore Sells Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Stock

Representative Tim Moore (R-North Carolina) recently sold shares of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). In a filing disclosed on September 03rd, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $100,001 and $250,000 in Centene stock on August 18th.

Representative Tim Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 8/15/2025.

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 8/13/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Hyster-Yale (NYSE:HY) on 8/13/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Hyster-Yale (NYSE:HY) on 8/12/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 8/11/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 8/8/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC) on 8/8/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 8/8/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Hyster-Yale (NYSE:HY) on 8/7/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC) on 8/7/2025.

Centene Stock Down 4.8%

Shares of CNC stock opened at $28.62 on Friday. Centene Corporation has a 1 year low of $25.08 and a 1 year high of $77.29. The stock has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.30 and its 200-day moving average is $49.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.39). Centene had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $48.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Centene has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.750-1.750 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Centene Corporation will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Centene by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,396,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,169,768,000 after acquiring an additional 869,706 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,435,997,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Centene by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,186,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,586,000 after purchasing an additional 514,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Centene by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,208,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,547,000 after purchasing an additional 279,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Centene by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,725,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,482,000 after purchasing an additional 633,946 shares in the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Centene

In other news, CEO Sarah London bought 19,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $490,365.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 845,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,554,512.50. This trade represents a 2.33% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.62 per share, with a total value of $248,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 32,000 shares in the company, valued at $883,840. The trade was a 39.13% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNC. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (down from $73.00) on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen cut Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Centene from $68.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays set a $33.00 price objective on Centene and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Centene from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.40.

About Representative Moore

Timothy K. Moore (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Moore (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Moore served as speaker of the House from 2015 to 2025.

Timothy Moore earned his B.A. from the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill in 1992 and his J.D. from the Oklahoma City University School of Law in 1995. His professional experience includes working as an attorney.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

