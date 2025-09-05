Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Entegris, Inc. $ENTG

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lowered its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned 0.10% of Entegris worth $13,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in Entegris by 6.0% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Entegris by 19.7% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Entegris by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Entegris by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 53,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,273,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Entegris by 7.5% during the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on ENTG shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Entegris from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on Entegris from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Entegris in a report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.30.

Entegris Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $79.65 on Friday. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $117.88. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.06 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 9.17%.The business had revenue of $792.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Entegris has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 30th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.62%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Susan G. Rice sold 8,858 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.84, for a total value of $707,222.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 56,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,854.08. The trade was a 13.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 3,627 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $326,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 37,743 shares in the company, valued at $3,396,870. This represents a 8.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

